Hezbollah alive, Resistance leaders path not defeated: Zarif

Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif made remarks at the 'School of Nasrallah' Int'l Conference in Tehran to mark the 40th day of the martyrdom of Resistance leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah.

Zarif stated that Hezbollah is alive and Israel will not have peace until the complete liberation of the Palestinian territories.

He noted that the resistance against Israel started before the Islamic Revolution of Iran and will continue until the complete liberation of all Islamic lands from the clutches of the Zionists.

He went on to say that the Zionist regime and the United States must accept that they will not face peace until the rights of the Palestinian people are respected and the Palestinian refugees return to their land.

He stated that everyone rose for Palestine, not on behalf of any other power or country, adding that if Americans and Westerners continue this strategic mistake, this region will never have peace.

Referring to the solution of The Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the US and Western countries, Zarif noted that the US and its allies should let all the Palestinians, and all the residents of this region, including Jews, Muslims, and Christians determine their future in a free referendum.

Zarif stressed that the end of apartheid in South Africa is a clear example that can be repeated and should be repeated, adding that this message is the blood of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, General Qassem Soleimani, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and other leaders of the Resistance.

