New Hamas leader sends message to Arab mediators

According to the report, al-Sinwar stressed in the message that if the Israeli regime is serious about the ceasefire talks in Gaza and wants Hamas to participate in the talks, it should first stop its military attack on Gaza.

The Wall Street Journal emphasized that Al-Sinwar's message has been conveyed to Arab mediators, but it is unlikely that the Zionist regime will respond positively to this request.

Yesterday, the Zionist media announced that the Palestinian resistance movement "Hamas" will not send a delegation to Qatar for ceasefire negotiations and exchange of prisoners on Thursday.

According to the source, Hamas said that it does not intend to send negotiators to Doha, Qatar to negotiate with the Zionist regime.

