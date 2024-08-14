  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2024, 10:39 AM

New Hamas leader sends message to Arab mediators

New Hamas leader sends message to Arab mediators

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The American source reported that Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of the political office of Hamas sent a message to the Arab mediators about talks this week in a last-ditch bid to reach a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to the report, al-Sinwar stressed in the message that if the Israeli regime is serious about the ceasefire talks in Gaza and wants Hamas to participate in the talks, it should first stop its military attack on Gaza.

The Wall Street Journal emphasized that Al-Sinwar's message has been conveyed to Arab mediators, but it is unlikely that the Zionist regime will respond positively to this request.

Yesterday, the Zionist media announced that the Palestinian resistance movement "Hamas" will not send a delegation to Qatar for ceasefire negotiations and exchange of prisoners on Thursday.

According to the source, Hamas said that it does not intend to send negotiators to Doha, Qatar to negotiate with the Zionist regime.

RHM/6195313

News ID 219506
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News