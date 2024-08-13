Young Palestinian martyred during Israeli raid on Ramallah

Local media sources reported that Sarsour, who hailed from the al-Amari refugee camp, was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire to the chest. He was transported to the Palestine Medical Complex, where doctors later pronounced him dead, Al Mayadeen reported.

The raid began when Israeli forces stormed the al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah and raided an apartment belonging to Dr. Aysar Barghouti, a prisoner held by the Israeli occupation forces.

Simultaneously, another raid took place in the Umm al-Sharayet neighborhood in al-Bireh, targeting Dr. Khaled al-Kharouf's apartment, another prisoner. Both apartments were subsequently demolished by Israeli forces.

Since Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily raids by the regime troops into Palestinian towns.

A total of 624 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces since the beginning of Israel’s Gaza onslaught.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have also been killed in Israeli attacks across the besieged Gaza in the past more than 10 months.

SD/