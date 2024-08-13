Iran, Burkina Faso emphasize strengthening ties in handicraft

Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Tehran Mohammadi Kaboureh met and held talks with Deputy Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts for Traditional Arts Maryam Jalali in Tehran to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interests.

During the meeting, Jalali pointed to the commonalities between artists of the two countries and emphasized the significance of exchanging experience in the field of training and marketing.

The Iranian official referred to the importance of the art economy in the world and economic interactions and stated that participating in 17th African International Handicrafts Exhibition in Ouagadougou-Burkina Faso is a great opportunity for strengthening bilateral ties and sharing the experiences between the two countries.

Cooperating in the field of experience-based tourism, taking advantage of the rich capacity of Iranian artists in the field of jewelry and textiles, holding cultural weeks in Burkina Faso, cooperating in the field of marketing, etc. were of the main topics discussed in this meeting.

The ambassador of Burkina Faso, for his part, expressed hope that bilateral relations between Iran and Burkina Faso will be strengthened in the field of handicraft.

Kaboureh invited the Iranian artists and craftsmen to participate in the 17th edition International Exhibition of handicrafts Ouagadougou (SIAO) in Africa.

This biennial exhibition is one of the largest handicraft exhibitions among African countries, in which, more than 50 African countries participate in this prestigious event and it will be a great opportunity to introduce the art of Iranian handicraft artists.

