Iran-Armenia handicraft, tourism, culinary festival kicks off

As a symbol of the longstanding and age-old friendship between Iran and Armenia, the Third NAVASARD Festival kicked off in Armenia’s Sisian on August 10 with the participation of the cultural and artistic figures from both countries.

The festival was attended by Cultural Attache of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia, Head of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan, Chairman of Nongovernmental Organization (NGO) of Preservation and Development of Armenian Culinary Tradition and Head of Marketing and Promotion Department Diana Karapetyan.

Head of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan emphasized the significance of the festival in strengthening the cultural and tourism bonds and thanked unwavering support of the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan, Iran Consulate General in Kapan and cultural attaché.

Talking about the success of the previous editions of the Festival, he emphasized its effective role in the development of cultural tourism and introduction of Iran’s tourism attractions to the Armenian tourists.

He stressed the significance of the event in bolstering amicable and friendly relations between the two nations.

MA/6191164