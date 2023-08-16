Ezzatollah Zarghami made the announcement on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.

Global registration of Dezful and Kashan comes with responsibilities rather than a privilege, he wrote, explaining that the registration requires increasing responsibility for strengthening the development approach, increasing workshops, expanding education, employment, publicizing and stabilizing that position at the international level.

Cupobuffy is the art of weaving from palm tree scraps. Very beautiful, strong and functional artifacts, without the need to spend exorbitant money and foreign currency for raw materials, he added.

According to the Iranian minister, handicrafts are an important pillar of the economy of culture.

Dezful is situated in the southwestern Province of Khuzestan and Kashan is in the central province of Isfahan.

So far, 11 cities and 3 villages of Iran have been registered as world cities and villages in different fields of handicrafts by WCC. Now, with the registration of Dezful and Kashan, the number of world handicraft cities in Iran has increased to 13 cities.

SKH/IRN85201153