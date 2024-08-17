  1. Culture
Iran’s exports of handicrafts up 53% in Q1: Official

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The Iran’s export of handicrafts in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) showed a 53 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The director general of the Handicrafts Marketing Affairs of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts stated that Iran exported about 16 tons of handicrafts, valued at $48.6 million, last year (ended March 20, 2024).

Farzad Owjani pointed out that the country exported about 26 tons of handicrafts, valued at $74.5 million, in the first three quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024).

About $30 million, $7.3 million, $7.2 million worth of handicrafts were exported from Tehran, Khorasan Razavi and West Azarbaijan provinces respectively, he maintained.

He then pointed to the precious metals exported from the country and added that export of the precious metals reached from about $13 million in the first three months of the previous year (March 21 to June 22, 2023) to about $18 million in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024).

