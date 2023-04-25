  1. Technology
Apr 25, 2023, 5:20 PM

3 states to attend 17th RoboCup IranOpen competitions

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Three foreign teams are to take part in the 17th RoboCup IranOpen competitions slated to be held as of tomorrow.

The competitions are to be held in 14 small humanoid leagues, student demos, service robots at work, flying robots, self-driving cars, 3D football simulation, 2D football simulation, 2D football player-starter simulation, paramedic simulation as well as rescuer virtual robot.

So far, representatives from Germany, Russia, and Egypt have registered to partake in the competitions.

Over 1,500 participants in the form of 320 teams have registered in the three-day event.

RoboCup (Originally called Robot World Cup Initiative) is an international research and education initiative.

The event is a step to foster AI and intelligent robotics research by providing a standard problem where a wide range of technologies can be integrated and examined, as well as being used for integrated project-oriented education.

