5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Syria

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama late Monday night, according to the Syrian National Earthquake Center.

The quake, which was felt in several Syrian provinces, occurred at 11:56 p.m. local time (2056 GMT) at a depth of 3.9 km east of the city of Hama.

This tremor follows an earlier earthquake recorded at 9:30 p.m. on Monday with a magnitude of 3.7. The earlier quake's epicenter was located 21 km east of Hama.

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were released by authorities, Xinhua reported.

The state TV posted safety measures on its social media outlets, advising residents to remain vigilant as aftershocks could occur.

Meanwhile, residents in certain areas of Hama and Damascus have chosen to stay outdoors for fear of potential aftershocks.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit northern and western Syria in 2023, resulting in significant destruction.

MP/PR