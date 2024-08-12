Iran FM details his phone call with Chinese counterpart

In a post on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi regarding the latest regional developments including the actions of child-killing and criminal Zionist regime to spread the tension beyond Gaza through its recent dangerous moves in Lebanon, Yemen and the assassination of the ex-Chief of Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.”

“I emphasized Iran's legitimate right to respond appropriately to ensure the stability and security of the region. Both sides agreed on the firm condemnation of this action and the need for a joint effort by the international community to stop the regime's aggression and establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

Chinese foreign minister supported Iran's legal efforts to defend its sovereignty, security and national dignity and expressed its desire to have close relations with Iran to maintain peace and stability in the region, Bagheri Kani noted.

China's foreign minister condemned the assassination of former Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh once again in a phone call with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated in the phone call that Beijing condemns the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of the politburo of Hamas, saying that Beijing considers the attack as a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a threat to the stability in the region.

