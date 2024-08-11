US double standards have emboldened Zionists to commit crimes

Pezeshkian made the comments in a phone call he received from Charles Michel, President of the European Council on Sunday.

"Exercising double standards by the United States and some Western countries has made the Zionist regime to become more arrogant in committing assassinations and heinous crimes in Gaza as well as in the countries of the region and has endangered the peace and security of the region and the world even more than before," the new Iranian president said in the phone call.

In response to the President of the European Council's desire to resume the talks on the nuclear agreement, Pezeshkian considered the existence of trust and securing mutual benefits as the basis of the agreement, adding that, "If the two sides live up to all their obligations and trust is established, not only the revival of nuclear agreement, but also other issues in bilateral relations will be available for talks."

