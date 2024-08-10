US sends more military equipment, troops to Syria

Washington on Friday sent more troops to the areas in Syria that are under the control of the Kurdish militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) affiliated with the United States.

Arab news sources reported that on Friday, a US Army cargo plane arrived from Iraq at the "Kharab Al-Jir" base on the outskirts of the "Ramilan" region in the north of Syria's Haskah province. In addition to military and logistic equipment, the plane also transferred military forces.

Early on Saturday, local sources reported that several explosions occurred inside a military base of the United States in Syria's eastern province of Hasakah.

The explosions hit the Kharab Al-Jir base following a drone attack targeting the American illegal base in northern Hasakah.

A fire also engulfed the US base following the incidents.

No further details have been released regarding the possible damage or casualties.

No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

