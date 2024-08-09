  1. Politics
Aug 9, 2024, 4:26 PM

No goal or plan for cyberattack: Iran UN mission

No goal or plan for cyberattack: Iran UN mission

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations says that Iran has no goal or plan for cyberattack.

Referring to the US Presidential Elections, the mission said that the US Presidential Election is an internal issue of the country and Iran has not any invelvement in it.

Iran has been the victim of various cyber offensive operations against the country's infrastructures, public service centers and industries.

Iran's cyber power is defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces. Iran has no goal or plan for cyberattack. The US Presidential Election issue is an internal issue of this country and Iran has no involvement in it, the mission added. 

MA/6190578

News ID 219229
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News