No goal or plan for cyberattack: Iran UN mission

Referring to the US Presidential Elections, the mission said that the US Presidential Election is an internal issue of the country and Iran has not any invelvement in it.

Iran has been the victim of various cyber offensive operations against the country's infrastructures, public service centers and industries.

Iran's cyber power is defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces. Iran has no goal or plan for cyberattack. The US Presidential Election issue is an internal issue of this country and Iran has no involvement in it, the mission added.

