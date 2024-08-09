2,640 missile sys, drones, military equipment join IRGC Navy

In a ceremony in the presence of the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday, 2,640 missile systems, drones and other equipment were handed over to the IRGC Naval Combat Organization.

The missiles were cruise missiles with new capabilities, such as high-explosive warheads and undetectability, each of which can cause severe damage and sink enemy destroyers.

There were various types of long-range, medium-range missile systems, combat drones, detection and destruction, electronic warfare systems, naval radars and other combat equipment, of which only 210 of the 2640 systems were displayed.

