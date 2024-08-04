Iran acting FM receives visiting Jordanian FM

Jordanian foreign minister, who arrived in Tehran earlier on Sunday to meet and talk with Iranian officials, met and talked with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani in the afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs compound.

Earlier in the day, media cited a statement by Jordan's Foreign Ministry as saying that Safadi “will deliver a message from His Majesty King Abdullah II to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the situation in the region and bilateral relations."

The increased tensions in the region came after the Zionist Israeli regime assassinated the Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday who had traveled to Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran. After that, the Iranian authorities announced that they will give a firm and regretful answer to the aggressive Israeli regime.

KI/FNA1722776691246680682