Speaking in the open session of the Parliament, Amir Hayat Moghadam stated that the blood of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh is a devastating flood which will cause the full destruction of the Zionist regime in the region.

Haniyeh and a bodyguard were assassinated by Tel Aviv in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early on Wednesday.

