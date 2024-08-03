Iran’s economic growth hits 5.5%: Deputy economy minister

In tandem with the economic growth in the 13th government, the unemployment rate reached from 12.2 percent in 2018 to the current 8.1 percent, Ali Rouhani noted.

This is while that the rate of the economic participation has considerably increased in this period.

Rouhani went on to say that the liquidity growth rate decreased from 40% to 24.6%

He put the liquidity growth rate in the Iranian month of Khordad (May 21 to June 22, 2024) at 26.8%.

The Gini Coefficient which indicates the class gap has reached 0.36 percent unit.

The deputy minister of economy added that the economic growth rate in Iran reached from 3.2% according to the estimates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to 4.7 percent in practice in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

MA/FNA1722670572321111829