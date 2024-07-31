  1. Politics
Acting FM Bagheri:

Iran reserves right to respond to Haniyah assassination

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian acting foreign minister has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond proportionately to the criminal and aggressive Israeli act in martyring Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah.

In a post on his X account, Ali Bagheri Kani strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. 

"The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in its strongest possible terms the criminal act and emphasizes its right to respond proportionately" the acting Iranian foreign minister said in a post on his X account. 

"The UN Security Council must live up to its responsibility to deal with the threat to international peace and security which is through the continuous terrorist and aggressive actions of the occupying Israeli regime," he added.

