Algeria strongly condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

During a press conference held at the ministry’s headquarters, Algeria's Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister for the National Community Abroad, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, stated, “We are gathered at a gravely perilous moment following the tragic assassination of the late Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. We strongly condemn this treacherous and heinous terrorist act perpetrated by the Zionist occupation forces. This action underscores their blatant disregard for the most basic humanitarian, legal, political, and ethical principles.”

Haniyeh was attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president.

Attaf added, “It is the policy of scorched earth that the Zionist entity has adopted as a resort, plan, and strategy, characterized by relentless escalation across all fronts—Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.”

The Algerian foreign minister contended that the Zionist entity, by actively pursuing a scorched-earth policy, appears determined to thrust the entire region into a cycle of wars. This approach, he suggested, would benefit only the Zionist occupier, while undermining the security, stability, and peace that the region earnestly seeks.

On this sorrowful occasion, Attaf extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Palestinian people as they endure this ordeal, expressing solidarity with their grief alongside the entire Algerian nation.

