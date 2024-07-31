  1. Politics
Media in Lebanon confirm senior Hezbollah commander martyrdom

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Lebanese media have confirmed on Wednesday the martyrdom of the senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shokor in the Zionist Israeli regime's aerial attack in south Beirut.

According to Russia Today, Lebanese sources announced that the body of Fuad Shokor, the senior commander of Hezbollah, was found in the rubble of a building that was targeted by the Zionist regime in the suburbs of Beirut last night after hours of searching.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar announced that two bodies were found under the rubble of the targeted building in Hare Harik, one of which is Fuad Shokor and the other is a non-Lebanese person.

No statement has been released by Hezbollah in Lebanon by the time of publishing this piece of news.

