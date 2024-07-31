  1. Politics
Jul 31, 2024, 4:41 PM

Leader to perform prayers over body of Hamas chief

Leader to perform prayers over body of Hamas chief

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will say prayers over the body of martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas.

Ayatollah Khamenei will perform the prayers in a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Thursday morning before a funeral procession in the capital city.

Iranian people, government and military officials will take part in the procession.

The prayer will start at 8:30 in the morning.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

RHM/

News ID 218763
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News