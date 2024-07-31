Israel to soon face consequences of its terrorist action

Issuing a message on Wednesday, the Iranian president expressed condolences to the Islamic ummah over the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.

The Zionist regime, which after months of killings, crimes, and destruction in Gaza, has been unable to get rid of the consequences of its historical policy based on occupation, terrorism, racial discrimination, and mass murder, this morning targeted Haniyeh in Tehran and martyred him in a terrorist attack.

He offered condolences to all the Resistance combatants the great nation of Palestine and the entire Islamic nation over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard.

"This terrorist act, like other crimes of the Zionist regime, violates international laws and regulations and shows the necessity of united action of the world, especially Islamic countries, to confront this criminal and occupying regime."

"This crime was committed in Tehran when our dear brother Martyr Ismail Haniyeh was an official guest of the President and the Islamic Republic of Iran and had traveled to Iran to participate in the presidential swearing-in ceremony."

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not shy away from protecting its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, honor, and authority, and the Zionist regime will soon see the results of its cowardly and terrorist actions, Pezeshkian concluded.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

