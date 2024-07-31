Palestinians' resistance to continue after Haniyeh martyrdom

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Mali Malik Jao on Wednesday.

Undoubtedly, the resistance of the heroic and oppressed people of Palestine will continue, he said.

The Iranian president further stressed the necessity of enhancing the unity and cohesion between Islamic countries in condemning such cowardly and criminal actions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian thanked the delegation of Mali for participating in his inauguration ceremony, calling for expanding the bilateral relations between Iran and the African country.

Jao. for his part, condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, terming it a barbaric act.

He also emphasized his country's interest in expanding interactions and relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all sectors by benefiting from the capacities of the two countries.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

