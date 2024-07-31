Iran, Egypt can help to solve problems with cooperation

Pezeshkian engaged in a discussion with Badr Abdel Ati who attended his inauguration on Tuesday.

Referring to the long-standing, brilliant, and proud civilization history of Iran and Egypt, Pezeshkian expressed hope that the issues hindering the normalization of relations between the two nations would be swiftly resolved.

He highlighted the potential for Iran and Egypt to address regional challenges through collaboration and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to cooperate with Egypt and exchange experiences, capabilities, and capacities for mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, Abdel Ati conveyed warm greetings of the Egyptian president to Pezeshkian, saying that the normalization of ties between the two countries is continuing and expressed hope that the cooperation can begin officially as soon as possible.

