Over 50 foreign delegations arrive in Tehran

10 delegations headed by the presidents and prime ministers of different countries, 15 delegations headed by the presidents of different countries' parliaments, 16 delegations headed by vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, vice presidents of parliaments and ministers of different countries, 17 delegations headed by special envoys, as well as secretary generals and ambassadors and 12 delegations, headed by resident or non-resident ambassadors of the countries, will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president, which will be held on Tuesday evening, July 30, in the hall of the Islamic Council.

The following is the latest update on the arrival of foreign delegations to Tehran:

Heading a delegation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport today to participate in the inauguration ceremony of president Pezeshkian.

The Tajik president arrived in Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati was another official who arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport this morning to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony.



European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday morning.

Mora is scheduled to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, was also among the officials who entered the Imam Khomeini International Airport (RA) to participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

South African foeign minister Ronald Lamola, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and talked with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri.

At the head of a parliamentary delegation, President of the National Assembly of Sengal, Amadou Mame Diop arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport on Tuesday.

This item is developing...

