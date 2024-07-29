Nicolas Maduro wins Venezuela's presidential election

The people of Venezuela extended Maduro's presidency for the third time and for another 6 years.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, says Maduro secured 51 percent of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44%.

He said the results were based on 80 percent of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.

Venezuela's presidential election was held on Sunday, with 10 candidates from various political parties and currents in Venezuela competing for the presidency.

