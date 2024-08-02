Iran against any foreign pressure, interference in Venezuela

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “Emphasizing the need for respecting the vote and election of people of Venezuela within the framework of the right to determine fate of nations and also respecting the sovereignty of governments within the framework of the international treaties and conventions, especially the United Nations Charter, in addition to declaring solidarity and firm support for the nation and the government of Venezuela, the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed its opposition to any foreign pressure and interference in the internal affairs of this country and believes that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has the necessary will to protect and guarantee the fundamental rights of the people of that country within the framework of the constitution.”

Nicolas Maduro, 61, is declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election by the electoral authority on July 29.

The people of Venezuela extended Maduro's presidency for the third time and for another 6 years.

