Iran FM Spox. congratulates Maduro's victory in election

Nasser Kan'ani on his X account congratulated the successful holding of the presidential elections to the people and the government of Venezuela and the president-elect.

This election was held with maximum turnout, despite some cruel and unfair threats and sanctions imposed on Venezuela, Kan'ani said.

He noted that hundreds of international observers from countries, institutions, and organizations supervised this election which indicates the institutionalization of the democratic process in this country.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed that Iran is renewing its support and solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to advance national development programs and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The people of Venezuela extended Maduro's presidency for the third time and another 6 years.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, says Maduro secured 51 percent of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44%.

He said the results were based on 80 percent of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.

Venezuela's presidential election was held on Sunday, with 10 candidates from various political parties and currents in Venezuela competing for the presidency.

