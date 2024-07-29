Kuwait looks to reopen its embassy in Syria

Al Watan added that Kuwaiti businessmen visited Damascus to discuss potential cooperation with Syrian business counterparts.

Earlier in 2024, the UAE appointed an ambassador to Damascus for the first time since closing its embassy in 2011 following the Syrian crisis and the Arab League's suspension of Syria's membership, which led many Arab countries to close their embassies.

Just last week, Italy announced that it would appoint its first ambassador to Syria since it withdrew its embassy staff from Damascus in 2012 and suspended its diplomatic operations there. This move makes Italy the first G7 country to restart its diplomatic mission in Damascus since the Syrian war began.

