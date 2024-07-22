Powerful explosion reported in occupied Haifa, Karyot

Israeli settlers in Haifa and the Karyot reported hearing a loud explosion that shook their houses, according to Almayadeen.



The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation forces says the air defense system was activated due to a false alarm.



Israeli air defenses activated in Haifa.

Earlier on Sunday, local sources reported a powerful explosion in the Israeli-occupied Haifa on afternoon.

Also, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Arab country's armed forces have successfully hit the occupied port of Eilat in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime's attack on Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port.

