Iran detains 2 leaders of ISIL, Takfiri groups

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran has detained two leaders of the ISIL and Takfiri groups, Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said on Wednesday.

Khatib made the remarks while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the last cabinet session of the 13th Iranian administration on Wednesday morning.

In an operation, nearly 20 people who are usually considered to be unauthorized individuals and foreign nationals were identified and arrested, two of them being the leaders of ISIL and Takfiri groups, he said.

The Iranian intelligence minister also hailed the Iranian nation's role in assisting the security forces in identifying the terrorists.

