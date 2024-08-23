Iran detains 14 ISIL terrorists in 4 provinces

During the series of operations carried out in Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan provinces, 14 members of the American-Zionist group known as ISIL Khorasan were identified and arrested by the order of the judicial authority.

The accused had entered the country illegally in the last few days with the aim of carrying out terrorist operations.

Seven of the terrorist elements were arrested in Fars province and 7 terrorists were arrested in Tehran, Alborz, and Khuzestan provinces.

MP/ISN channel