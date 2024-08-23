  1. Iran
Aug 23, 2024, 10:24 AM

Iran detains 14 ISIL terrorists in 4 provinces

Iran detains 14 ISIL terrorists in 4 provinces

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – 14 members of the ISIL terrorist group were detained in four provinces of Iran, the country's intelligence ministry announced on Friday.

During the series of operations carried out in Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan provinces, 14 members of the American-Zionist group known as ISIL Khorasan were identified and arrested by the order of the judicial authority.

The accused had entered the country illegally in the last few days with the aim of carrying out terrorist operations.

Seven of the terrorist elements were arrested in Fars province and 7 terrorists were arrested in Tehran, Alborz, and Khuzestan provinces.

MP/ISN channel

News ID 220033

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News