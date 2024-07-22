Assad, Erdogan to meet in Moscow as mediated by Putin

“The first meeting between Erdoğan and Assad is planned to be held in the Russian capital Moscow,” a source familiar with the issue told Turkish Daily Sabah.

The source added that “Putin will mediate the talks while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani might be invited."

Iran is likely to not be invited to the meeting, the source said, adding that the meeting might happen as of August.

Turkey severed its relations with Syria in March 2012, a year after the Arab country found itself in the grip of deadly violence waged by foreign-backed militants.

Now, after over a decade, the two neighboring countries are taking steps toward reconciliation.

In the meantime, Turkey deployed forces in Syria in October 2019 in violation of the Arab country’s territorial integrity.

MNA