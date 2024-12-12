Tractor to meet Al Khaldiya at Asian football competition

The action promises to be spectacular, with the draw throwing up some fascinating ties.

The West Zone will see runaway Group A winners Tractor FC of Iran playing Bahrain’s Al Khaldiya SC, the runners-up from Group B.

Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun FC, who comfortably topped Group B, will meet Al Wakrah SC of Qatar who finished second in Group A while Group C winners Sharjah FC were drawn against Al Hussein of Jordan, the Group D runners-up.

Shabab Al Ahli, the second side from the UAE to advance to the knockout stage after sealing the Group D top spot, will meet Group C runners-up Al Wehdat of Jordan.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played in February 2025, followed by the quarter-finals in March and semi-finals in April, before the tournament culminates in a single-leg final on May 17, 2025.

DRAW RESULT

West

Al Khaldiya SC (BHR) v Tractor FC (IRN)

Al Wakrah SC (QAT) v Al Taawoun FC (KSA)

Al Wehdat (JOR) v Shabab Al Ahli (UAE)

Al Hussein (JOR) v Sharjah FC (UAE)

East

Nam Dinh FC (VIE) v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JPN)

Muangthong United (THA) v Lion City Sailors FC (SGP)

Port FC (THA) v Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR)

Sydney FC (AUS) v Bangkok United (THA)

MNA