Joint Caspian Sea search and rescue exercise kicks off

This significant maritime event, organized by the Northern Fleet of Iran Navy, will see the participation of all five littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

The exercise aims to enhance regional cooperation and improve the readiness of participating nations in conducting search and rescue operations. The participating countries include Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, each bringing their unique capabilities to the table.

In this exercise, different types of Iranian vessels including missile boat Paykan, Joshan, Derafsh, and Separ, as well as two AB 212 choppers, and an IRGC naval unit called Martyr Basir would take part.

Russian SB 45 vessel also takes part in the security and rescue drill.

Representatives from the Caspian Sea littoral states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation, would monitor the various stages of the exercise.

