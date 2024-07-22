Iranian, Russian vessels shoot sea targets in joint exercise

Iranian Navy Commander Captain Abbas Hassani who serves as the spokesperson for the drill, said that the floating units of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation conducted the naval exercise.

At this stage of the exercise, the floating units in the naval exercise, as headed by the missile launcher of the Islamic Republic of Iran named “Separ”, shot at the surface targets in the sea using the predetermined weapons to improve the skill level of naval staff in establishing peace and security, the spokesperson added.

Also, the offensive arrangements of the units participating in the naval exercise was carried out in accordance with the aerial surveillance and monitoring of the region by choppers and drones of the Army Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he continued.

The spokesman stated that representatives from the Caspian littoral states are monitoring various stages of the drill as observers.

Over the past few years, the Iranian Navy's forces have held several military drills in southern and northern waters.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly assured other nations, especially its neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stressing that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

The exercise aims to enhance regional cooperation and improve the readiness of participating nations in conducting search and rescue operations. The participating countries include Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, each bringing their unique capabilities to the table.

The Joint Caspian Sea Search and Rescue Exercise, "CASAREX24," kicked off on Monday morning.

MA/6173139