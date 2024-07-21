  1. World
3 dead, 7 injured in shooting in US West Philadelphia

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Three people died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a large gathering early Sunday morning in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia, police said

Police responded to a call about gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street., the CBS News said on Sunday. 

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other men died at local hospitals, according to police.

Police said there appear to be multiple shooters. 

Several cars were also struck by gunfire, police said. 

Police recovered one gun from the scene, and homicide detectives are investigating; they don't have much information on the shooters, police said.

