The killer broke into the Home for the Elderly at around 10:10 local time on Monday and started shooting. Five people were killed on the spot, and the wounded have been rushed to a local hospital, the police said, China Daily reported.

The killer, a retired military policeman who is believed to be a family member of one of the killed, ran away after the shooting, but was soon arrested by the police in a cafe in Daruvar, the police added.

SD/PR