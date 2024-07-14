13 killed, injured in 2nd shooing in 6 hours in Alabama

Four people died in a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub late on Saturday (Sunday AEST), while a shooting outside a home killed three people including a young child, police said.

Officers responded to a report of multiple people shot outside a nightclub on the 3400 Block of 27th Street North, Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a video posted on social media.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced one man dead on a sidewalk near the nightclub. Two women were pronounced dead inside the club, Fitzgerald said.

A second man was pronounced dead at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where at least nine additional victims were being treated for gunshot wounds, he said.

Victims were transported by emergency medical personnel or traveled to the hospital on their own.

Investigators believe at least one suspect fired shots into the nightclub from the street, Fitzgerald said, yahoo.com reported.

Law enforcement authorities are assisting Birmingham police with the investigation.

Separately, police responded to a report of a vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Indian Summer Drive in Birmingham. Police found a car that appeared to have been shot into located in the front yard of a home, Fitzgerald said.

Inside the vehicle were a man, woman and a small boy believed to be aged five who had suffered gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced all three dead at the scene, he said.

Investigators believe they were victims of a "targeted shooting" before the suspect fled in a vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

