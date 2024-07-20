  1. Politics
Through Martyr Soleimani path;

Pezeshkian stresses resolving country's problems

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with the family of martyr General Soleimani on Friday.

Martyr Soleimani spent his whole life to serve the people of his country, Pezeshkian said in this meeting.

Pezeshkian considered Martyr Soleimani as a model of struggle and expressed hope that the new government would be able to honestly serve the people.

"We must solve the country's problems by following the path and ideals of martyr Soleimani," he noted.

Martyr Soleimani's family also said that paying attention to the Resistance movement and the continuation of the honorable path of Martyr Soleimani is one of the demands of the people from the new government.

