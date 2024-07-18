  1. Politics
Iran’s Bagheri Kani meets Lebanese FM in New York

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has met with top Lebanese diplomat Abdallah Bou Habib at the United Nations to exchange views on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

Bagheri Kani met with Bou Habib on Wednesday evening  in New York.

The acting Iranian foreign minister called the continuation of talks and consultation with the Lebanese authorities one of the important priorities of Iran and emphasized his country’s strong support for Lebanon's stability and security.

“As in the past, the Islamic Republic emphasizes on supporting the resistance in Palestine, but at the same time, it is trying to prevent the expansion of the war in the region”, he underscored.

Bagheri Hani also noted that Palestinians are the real owners of Palestine and they are the ones who should decide for their land and future.

Bou Habib, for his part, lauded Iran's support for the stability and security of Lebanon, saying that, "We are looking for peace and stability in the region."

He also emphasized the importance of Gaza and the issue Palestine and efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza immediately. "We are looking for peace and stability in the region, and in addition to ending the war against Gaza, efforts should be made to eliminate the risk of expanding the scope of the war in the region."

Earlier, Bagheri met and held discussions on the matters of common interests with the foreign ministers of Russia, Kuwait and Hungary, as well as the president of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bagheri Kani arrived in New York on Monday local time at the head of a delegation to attend Russia-chaired meetings at the Security Council on Palestine and multilateralism.

