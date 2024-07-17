Iran-Russia gas transfer document a masterpiece: Oil min.

Speaking to reporters after attending the weekly meeting of the Cabinet chaired by acting president Mohammad Mokhber on Wednesday, Javad Owji told reporters that less than one month ago, some documents were signed by Iran and Russia, under which, part of Russian gas would be transferred to Iran to be used for consumption, export and ensuring the neighboring countries energy security.

Owji added, "I can tell you confidently that the Russian Gas Transfer Document to Iran can pave the way for an economic revolution, ensuring the energy security of the neighboring countries through Iran."

The oil minister pointed out that fuel delivery to power plants and gas stations is stable without any problems, adding that as much as 265 million liters of liquid fuel is being distributed across the country each day, worth $67 billion annually, Shana reported.

MNA