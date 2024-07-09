Iran has high capacity to export catalysts to neighbors

With the localization of a major part of the catalysts needed in the oil industries, Jalil Salari noted, “Today, suitable ways have been paved for supplying and exporting catalysts to the neighboring countries.”

Speaking in a conference of “Transferring Technical Know-How and Indigenizing Catalysts in Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industries”, he noted that the country used to import types of catalyst into the country from India and this issue was exacerbated during sanctions but the country’s expert engineers managed to acquire technical know-how in manufacturing the catalyst.”

Today, the domestically-produced catalyst is exported to other countries, he said, adding that the homemade catalyst used in the development of El-Palito extraterritorial refinery project in Venezuela.

He put the current catalyst used in oil industries at about 26,000 tons.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between an Iranian company and Russia’s Anthrax Company in this regard on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference of the transfer of technology and indigenization of catalysts of gas, petrochemical and refining industries was held on Tuesday with the participation f CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shahmirzaei, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company Jalil Salari and senior managers of the company.

