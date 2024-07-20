Tehran-Moscow gas coop to make Iran energy hub in region: MP

Iran enjoys capable infrastructures including a widespread natural gas transfer network with strong boosting pressure stations which facilitate the implementation of the project, leading to a revolution in energy transfer, Ramezanali Sangdovini told Shana, the news service of the Iranian oil ministry.

Referring to the important initiatives taken by the petroleum ministry during the 13th administration in office, the MP said that the Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji could not only increase oil production and export but also take benefit from the energy diplomacy approach to achieve success.

In the meantime, Manosur Shokrollahi a member of the parliament’s energy committee said that launching the South Pars gas field phases 11 and 14, and the Iran-Russia gas transfer deal are indicative that the petroleum ministry, despite cruel sanctions, can depict a successful performance by relying on Iranian expertise.

“We enjoy great potential in the oil sector and up to now acceptable agreements have been signed with different countries including a recently signed gas transfer agreement with Russia, which depicts a very bright future given regional natural gas developments.”, the MP said.

In a report to the cabinet on Wednesday, the Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji called the gas transfer deal the masterpiece of the 13th administration’s energy diplomacy approach which could be followed by an economic revolution, ensuring the energy security of the regional countries via Iran.

In late June, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and the Russian company Gazprom signed an important deal for gas transfer from Russia to Iran through a north-south-oriented pipeline.

SD/PR