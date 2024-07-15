Israel's attack on school in Gaza revealed dark side of West

Humanitarian approach based on international rules is not expected from an illegitimate regime that began its shameful life with occupation, massacre, assassination, killing of women and children and destruction of Palestinian homes, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in his X social media account on Sunday night.

He emphasized that the unfortunate reality is the silence and inaction of the Western and European governments claiming to be defendants of ethics, law, and human rights.

He also blamed the West for deceiving public opinion and playing with words and phrases in the face of the Israeli regime's crimes and brutality.

He continued that the US and some European governments supporting the Zionist regime are the biggest losers in the war against Gaza, stressing that they have lost not only the war but also morality and human dignity.

SD/6167240