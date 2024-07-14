Pezeshkian reaffirms his cabinet's support for Palestinians

Haniyeh once again congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the Iranian presidential election runoff and thanked Iran for its support for Palestinians.

The senior Hamas official noted that the Israeli regime's prime minister Netanyahu is hindering the ceasefire talks, saying that, "In his recent remarks, Netanyahu has proposed new conditions that were not included in the proposed text of the agreement. That's something that shows Netanyahu's desire to continue the war."

Haniyeh thanked Iran's stance in support of the Palestinians and expressed hope that more political and diplomatic efforts will be made to achieve a ceasefire.

The readout of the phone call that was published by Hamas first said that, Pezeshkian, for his part strongly condemned the brutal attack of the Zionist regime on the Palestinians in al-Mawasi camp yesterday.

The Iranian president-elect termed yesterday's crime as a sign of the Zionist regime's desire to continue the genocide of the Palestinian nation and break the will of the Resistance, stressing that the Zionists will fail in achieving that goal.

The president-elect emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never abandon the Palestinian nation "alone" in the difficult situation, adding that his cabinet will put the Palestinian issue as the core issue of the Islamic world at the top of its priorities.

Pezeshkian further emphasized, "We will do our best to stop the war and genocide. The desired long-term action is the end of the occupation and the Palestinian people's reaching their full rights."

MNA/6167099