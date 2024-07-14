Tehran's Valiasr Sq mural depicts Ashura, war on Gaza

At the beginning of the month of Muharram, an exceptional mural titled “What Would Imam Hussein (A.S.) Have Done if He Had Been Present?” was revealed.

According to Al-Manar TV English website, the painting depicts how Imam Hussein (A.S.) would react if he witnessed Israeli brutality on children, women, and the elderly in the Gaza Strip.

The famous mural also represents Imam Hussein’s army, which comprises both the Hezbollah army and the Palestinian resistance. In addition, it shows the innocent children who were murdered by Israeli occupation at Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

MNA