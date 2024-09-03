Iran backs resistance of Palestinian nation: Pres. Pezeshkian

In a message to the International Conference of “Mujahideen in Exile”, President Pezeshkian stated that the 14th government is ready to fully support the struggles of all the oppressed in the world against the Global Arrogance, especially the resistance of the oppressed Palestinian nation against the occupying regime of Israel.

From the beginning of the 14th government, “I have declared my unwavering support for the Palestinian people and the oppressed people in the world and have emphasized my readiness to fulfill their inalienable rights in all fields.”

“I believe that we should always consider ourselves committed to seeking justice and support freedom seekers and also the oppressed in any circumstance and every situation, because, justice-seeking of the elites and awakened consciences can lay a good ground for drawing and realizing a bright and rosy future,” he underlined.

