Jul 12, 2024, 1:57 PM

Qalibaf :

Russia’s BRICS presidency can expand bilateral ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has hailed Russia’s presidency over BRICS group of developing countries as a chance for giving a boost to Tehran-Moscow relations.

Qalibaf made the remarks during a meeting in Moscow on Friday with Chairwoman of the Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, which took place on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

He said that Iran and Russia enjoy big potentials for economic growth as well as investment and trade exchanges.

The Russian official, for her part, said that Moscow supported Iran’s joining the BRICS and stresses on Iran’s active partnership in different formats of this group.

She once again condoled the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May and expressed hope that president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will continue with good relations between the two countries.

