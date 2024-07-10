Hezbollah draining Israeli enemy capabilities in Gaza war

At the start of his speech, Hezbollah secretary general said that "If the majority of world stays silent about supporting Gaza and favors “Israel,” it isn’t necessarily right or morally justifiable."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the families of the martyrs for their loved ones attaining a high rank and a noble outcome, and we offer our deepest condolences for their loss," he said.

"The martyrs of the Operation Al-Aqsa flood exemplify the highest and clearest form of sacrifice for the sake of God. They are martyred in a battle of undeniable truth, where there is no room for doubt," Nasrallah continued.

"Hezbollah officials always show bravery and confidence in war speeches due to their religious faith and acquaintance with the Resistance military capabilities," The Hezbollah leader said.

According to Nasrallah, "Hezbollah fighters always compete to be on the frontlines of the battle against the Israeli enemy."

"Hezbollah has given its border battle the name of Al-Aqsa Storm (Flood) in order to underline unity of Resistance groups against the Israeli enemy," he further said.

"Hezbollah border battle is aimed at draining the Israeli enemy capabilities and pressing entity into stopping the war on Gaza," he continued.

Nasrallah lauded martyred commanders of resistance front for their courage, loyalty, faith in God almighty.

Later he said that "the Islamic Republic of Iran never requested anything from Lebanese resistance movement."

Nasrallah further described "Martyr Hajj Abu Neameh" as "brave", "committed", "loyal", "disciplined man", "father".

According to Hezbollah's leader, the Zionist enemy has been conceding to strategic achievements of resistance in Gaza.

"Hezbollah won't stop fighting until after Zionist entity ends genocidal war in Gaza," he continued.

"Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich exemplify narcissism," he said, stressing that "Hezbollah supports any Gaza ceasefire proposal if approved by Hamas."

Had ‘Israel’ achieved a sweeping victory in Gaza, it would have escalated barbarism against the region, especially Lebanon, Nasrallah said, adding that, "‘Israel’ is currently experiencing the worst conditions."

Zionist entity should not be allowed to achieve victory in Gaza because it will impose demands on all regions, he stressed.

